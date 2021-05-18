TSPSC Extends Application Date For Junior Assistant Posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2021: The Telangana Public Service Commission has made a significant decision due to the Corona crisis. The submission deadline for the application has been extended.

Corona is on the rise in the country, with nearly all states introducing lockdowns and postponing exams. Board exams have also been discontinued in some states. The competitive exams have been postponed as a result of the decision. Others are changing the deadlines for several tests. The Telangana Public Service Commission recently extended the deadline for submitting applications in this regard.

In the state of Telangana, PV Narsingh Rao Veterinary has announced the hiring of Junior Assistants at Jaya Shankar Agricultural University. The application deadline for these positions had been set for the 20th of this month. However, due to the current situation, the deadline for applications has been extended to 31st May. The government is responsible for filling these positions by implementing EWS reservations.

As part of this notice, a total of 127 posts will be filled. There are 15 senior assistant positions available, as well as 112 junior assistant positions. Visit the Telangana Public Service Commission's official website for more information.