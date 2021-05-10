TSPECET 2021 Application Deadline Extended, No Fine For Late Entries

May 10, 2021, 18:20 IST
The TSPECET 2021 application submission deadline has been extended.

MG University will conduct the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test for the academic year 2021-2022.

Due to the severity of the Covid-19 outbreak, no late fees for application submission will be collected until May 15.

Hyderabad: In the wake of the severity of COVID-19 transmission, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) declared on Saturday that the application deadline for TSPECET, or Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, would be extended without a late fee until May 15. The decision was made after a proposal from TSPECET 2021's Convener, according to the circular.

The Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET-2021) for admission into Physical Education courses such as B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. for the academic year 2021-2022. (2 Years).

