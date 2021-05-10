TSPECET 2021 Application Deadline Extended, No Fine For Late Entries
The TSPECET 2021 application submission deadline has been extended.
MG University will conduct the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test for the academic year 2021-2022.
Due to the severity of the Covid-19 outbreak, no late fees for application submission will be collected until May 15.
Hyderabad: In the wake of the severity of COVID-19 transmission, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) declared on Saturday that the application deadline for TSPECET, or Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, would be extended without a late fee until May 15. The decision was made after a proposal from TSPECET 2021's Convener, according to the circular.
The Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET-2021) for admission into Physical Education courses such as B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. for the academic year 2021-2022. (2 Years).