TSNPDCL Enables Self-Meter Reading For Consumers, Generate Current Bill With This App

Hyderabad: TSSPDCL has come up with a unique concept. You can now read your own electricity meter. Staff members no longer need to visit your home to get a reading of your electric consumption meter to generate a bill every month.

Telangana residents can soon use their mobile phones to scan the metre reading.

TSSPDCL officials have made the bill-paying app available. As the corona crisis increases, so does the strain on the workers in the government department. Now, an app has been created to ease their burden. On Wednesday, self-meter reading services were made available.

The 'Consumer Self-Billing' feature was added to the TSSPDCL app, and it was made available on the Google Play Store. To do so, go through the steps below.

Steps To Follow:

Download the application to your compatible smartphone using the link provided below.

Play Store App Link - (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.tsnpdcl.tsnpdcl)

Many that are already using the app can update as well.

The app will show 'Consumer Self Billing' when you first open it.

If you're using a new app, you'll need to fill in information including your unique service code, e-mail address, and phone number.

By scanning the metre, you will see the one you want to bill.

When the 'KW H' digits appear on the metre, click it and check.

If all of the details are right, it will be displayed as 'Next'.

The bill will appear online as soon as you click on it.

A payment choice is also available. What if the employees came first and checked the metre? The app gives you an option for that too. The data is sent to the workers as 'Bill Generated' when you scan the code on the metre in front of you and pay the bill.

Let's Look At How To Add More Self-Billing Entries: