TSCHE Postpones TS PECET 2021: Check Examination Date, Timings

The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2021 was rescheduled again. It was announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) stating that the examination will now take place on September 30.

The TSCHE officials have extended the last date of submission of online applications for the exam till 5 pm on September 9, 2021. The eligibility for applying to TS PECET 2021 is for candidates who want to do B.PEd should have appeared or passed a three-year degree by any recognized University in Telangana and the age criteria is he/she should be above 19 years of age as of June 1, 2021.

For candidates who wanted to apply for D.PEd should have appeared or passed in Intermediate or equivalent course in Telangana and should be above 16 years of age as of June 1, 2021.

Candidates who applied for the TS PECET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets from September 16 by logging in to the official website of TS PECET. For more details, students can visit https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/