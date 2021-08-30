TSBIE Shocker: Promoted TS Inter First Year Students Must Write Exams Now!

It is known that the Telangana government promoted the first year intermediate students to the second year this year due to the pandemic situation in the state. Now, the first year students will have to take the first year Intermediate Public Examinations before attending the second year physical classes. The TS First Year Exam schedule will be issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education after junior colleges reopen for physical classes.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy stated on Sunday that there will be an intermediate first year examination for second year students. She also stated that students should be prepared. According to reports, the first year intermediate year exams could be held in the last week of September or October first week. Students will be given preparation holidays for 15 to 20 days. There will be a supplementary exam for students who failed to clear the exam in the first attempt

Exams will cover 70% of the syllabus portions that were taught in the academic year 2020-21. Furthermore, students may be given additional choices in the question paper. On the other hand, a total of 4,51,585 intermediate second-year students who had paid the examination fees were declared passed without examination due to the pandemic situation. They received the same marks in the second year as they did in the first. In addition, 1.91 lakh second-year students who failed their first year were given minimal qualifying scores.