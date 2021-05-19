TS SSC 2021 Results, Telangana State 10th Class Results: Check Date

Telangana 10th Class Exams Results: It is well known that Telangana's tenth class exams have been canceled. Like last year, formative testing will be used to assess students' grades.

When will the results in this case be available?

This is something that students are looking forward to. As a result, everything is in place for declaring the tenth-grade exam results. The grading process has already been completed by the Telangana Education Department.

Based on Formative Assessment (FA-1), the Government Examinations Department compiled a list of grades for the Tenth-Class exams. The file was sent to the Department of Education for approval. The results of the tenth-grade test are expected to be released in two to three days in this case.

They were planning to finish the grading process last week. It was, however, postponed due to a number of holidays. However, it has now been completed. The results will be made public as soon as the Department of Education approves them.

The corona crisis has forced the cancellation of tenth-grade exams for the second year in a row. This time, 5,21,398 people were charged the exam fee. About 2 lakhs are expected to pass with a ten out of ten GAP ranking.

The results of the tenth grade were released last year based on four exams. This time, however, the annual exams will be graded solely on Formative Assessment.

Students were granted a hall ticket even though there were no exams. In addition, the marks memo will include the hall ticket number. Memos are also expected to be released within a month of the results being announced.