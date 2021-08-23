TS Inter Students, Telangana Govt Removes Key Rule For Admission Into Professional Courses

Here's a piece of good news from the Telangana government to all the students. The TRS government has removed the requirement of minimum qualifying marks in Intermediate courses for admission into various courses.

As per new rules, a minimum pass marks in Inter or equivalent courses is sufficient to get admissions into five-year Integrated Law, five-year MBA and MCA courses. The decision to this effect was taken in view of the consequences of not holding annual examinations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and awarding pass marks to students.

The chief secretary of education met the officials and discussed the issue. Following a meeting, the government issued orders lifting the Inter-Marks rule.