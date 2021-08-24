TS EAMCET Results 2021 Declaration: Where to Check

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 results will be announced on August 25, at 11 am. The results will be available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, and careers360.com. The results will be accessed using the hall ticket number. The TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6, and on August 9 and 10.

The TS EAMCET counselling will be held at tseamcet.nic.in, and the formal notice for admission cum counselling will be published alongside, or after, the results.

Check out the following methods for downloading the TS EAMCET result 2021:

1. Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the result link and key in the login details

3. Enter the following details and submit it

4. Download the scorecard

This time, the EAMCET Result 2021 is calculated in a unique manner. According to sources, because the board examinations were cancelled this year, and the 25% weightage on class 12 grades would not be considered this year.

If more than one student achieves the same combined score, the exam conducting body will utilise tie-breaking procedures to determine the issue where the student with the highest marks in Maths would be given first preference followed by other subjects. This rule would be used to calculate the final rank of the EAMCET Result 2021.