TS Eamcet Counselling: TSBIE Removes 45PC Inter Marks Rule

Here is some big news for Telangana intermediate students who are appearing for the TS Eamcet this year. Are you worried about the cut off percentage? There is no need to worry about it because the cut off percentage of 45 percent marks in intermediate examinations, based on which a student's eligibibility for admission counselling is decided, has been removed.

Students must, however, pass intermediate public exams and obtain a score in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet). Officials stated that because of the Covid-19 epidemic, the 45 percent restriction was temporarily eased.

Due to a high spike in Covid cases across Telangana, the state government had cancelled intermediate public exams this year, prioritising students' health. Second-year inter students were granted the marks they received in their respective intermediate first-year subjects, whereas those who failed the first-year subjects were given pass marks (35%).