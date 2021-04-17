TRS Won't Contest Lingojiguda Bypolls On BJP's Request

The TRS party has decided not to contest in the Lingojiguda division by-elections in GHMC limits on humanitarian grounds. This decision was taken as a response to an appeal made by BJP. Lingojiguda Corporator elect Akula Ramesh Goud had died days before the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP has decided to field Ramesh Goud's son in the Lingojiguda division byelections to be held on April 30. A delegation led by former BJP MLC N. Ramchander Rao met TRS working president KTR at Pragathi Bhavan and appealed to him to facilitate the unanimous election of the BJP candidate.

LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy, late Ramesh Goud's wife and son, and leaders from both parties participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the TRS working president KTR said the untimely death of Akula Ramesh Goud was unfortunate. The appeal made by BJP to not field a candidate was discussed with Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and as per his instructions, the TRS has decided not to contest in the Lingojiguda division elections.

Ramesh Goud's family members thanked the Chief Minister KCR and TRS working president KTR for taking the decision on humanitarian grounds.