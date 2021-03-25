TRS USA Stands By Devarakonda NRI's Family, Offers Financial Aid

Hyderabad: Devender Reddy Nallamada, a prominent Non-Resident Indian (NRI) native of Deverakonda, Nalgonda District, was killed on December 29 in Edison, New Jersey, according to reports.

Nallamada Devender, a TRS US member, was killed in a fire accident along with his family in Edison, New Jersey, in December 2020.

Devender worked as a software engineer in America. His hometown was Devarakonda in the Nalgonda district. Devender Reddy was the official spokesperson for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the United States. He was also very active in the formation of the American Telangana Society.

TRS USA members Mahesh Tanniru, Srinivas Ganagoni, Chandu Thalla, Poorna Bairi, Vengal Jalgam, Arvind Thakkallapalli, Narasimha Nagulavancha, Sakru Nayak, Mahesh Pogaku, Harinder Thallapalli, and others expressed concern over the untimely death of Devender and his family.

Their friends, Tony Jannu, Rishikesh Reddy, Valla Harish Reddy, Kalyan Chakraborty, Srinivas Surabhi, Mohit Karpuram, Naveen Kanuganti, and Rajinikanth also expressed their condolences.

TRS USA Chairman Tanniru Mahesh and members Naveen Jalagam and Shashi Dontineni visited Devender's mother Bharathamma in Hyderabad and expressed their deepest condolences. They also provided a financial aid of Rs. 7,18,000/. They handed over a demand draft in the name of Devender to his mother.

On this occasion, Tanniru Mahesh assured the victim's family members that he would take care of them in case of any difficulties.