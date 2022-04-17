Hyderabad: Telangana’s ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is preparing to hold its foundation day celebrations on a massive scale here on April 27. After a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, the party is planning to conduct the celebrations on a grand scale. The TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday decided to conduct the celebrations at Hyderabad International Convention Centre ( HICC).

KCR has asked all the party leaders and elected representatives to be present at the meeting by 10 am. The state cabinet ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLCs, MLAs, TRS state executive, corporation chairpersons, district party unit presidents, zilla parishad chairpersons, DCCB and DCMS chairpersons, district library presidents, district Rythu Bandhu Samithi heads, women coordinators, ZPTC members, municipal mayors and chairpersons, Mandal Parishad presidents, town and mandal party unit chiefs and Agricultural Market Committee chairpersons will attend the event. While ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs are also invited as special invitees.

The TRS foundation day program will begin at 10 am on April 27. The registration of delegates will be from 10 am to 11 am. The party president KCR will formally announce the start of celebrations by hoisting the party flag. In this meeting, 11 resolutions will be introduced and these resolutions will be adopted after a debate by the leaders present in the meeting.