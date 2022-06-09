TRS Orders Masiullah Khan to Step Down as Chairman from Waqf Board  

Amid the political backlash over the Hyderabad gangrape case investigation, the ruling TRS government has asked the newly elected TS Waqf Board chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan, whose son is an accused in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case, to resign from the post immediately. As part of the investigations, the police have seized the Innova in which the alleged offence took place. The car was found to have been allotted to the Waqf Board functionary by the government.

In view of the political slugfest over Jubilee Hills gangrape case and involvement of the son of a senior Waqf Board functionary, TRS party has asked the Home Minister Mahmood Ali to ensure Masiullah gives up his post.

During the investigations it was found that on May 28, the 17-year-old girl was gangraped in an Innova car. Police are still investigating if the car which was used to commit the crime belonged to the Waqf Board Chairman or it was a private vehicle. The car is registered in the name of Dinaz Jahan, a resident of Sanath Nagar area in Hyderabad.

It is learnt that after taking over as the Chairman of the Waqf Board, Masiullah Khan, whose son is accused of gangrape of a minor girl, had taken the car on lease. The police have written a letter to the RTA officials asking them to provide more details about the vehicle as the car was assigned a temporary registration number.

Reports suggest that the police may issue notices to Dinaz Jahan and the Waqf Board seeking details of the vehicle. On the day of the gangrape of a minor girl, the accused persons had left the pub with the girl in a Benz car before changing the vehicle midway. The Benz car is found to be registered in the name of the mother of one of the accused and the police may send notice to the vehicle owner for allowing an underage to drive the car.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress workers attempted to lay siege to Chief Minister KCR's official residence Pragathi Bhavan at Somajiguda on Thursday afternoon. However, the police foiled their plan and shifted them to various police stations. The Youth Congress workers demanded an impartial probe into the Jubilee Hills gang rape case and also wanted the TS Waqf Board chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan to resign immediately.