TRS working president K T Rama Rao said that the TRS had no plans to join hands with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the election to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

At a 'Meet the Press' programme organised by the press club of Hyderabad, KTR said “In the last elections, the TRS had won five seats in the old city and this time we will win 10 seats defeating the MIM in those seats. There is no alliance with MIM.”

KTR said as a political party, TRS will extend their support to other parties. The TRS working president stated that TRS, which had been fighting the anti-people’s policies of the BJP government at the Centre, had supported the Union government when GST was implemented.

Countering the BJP statements that TRS was planning to hand over the Mayor’s post to the MIM, “Have we Gone Bonkers ? Why will the TRS even think of such a move when a woman candidate from the party is going to be the next Mayor of Hyderabad on December 4,” he asked.

KTR clarified that the ruling party would go it alone in the GHMC election. “We neither have any alliance with any party nor are we extending our support to any party,” he said.

“The TRS is contesting all the 150 divisions in the GHMC elections, and we are, in fact, confident of winning 10 seats in the old city,” he said.