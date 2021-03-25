TRS MPs Question Centre On Pending Railway Project, Medical Colleges to Telangana State

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party ministers on Wednesday raised concerns over the pending decisions of the Central government in relation to the state.

TRS Ministers had earlier demanded the establishment of a vaccine testing and certification centre in Hyderabad. They also raised the issues of pending medical college establishment and setting up of a new railway line in the State.

The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professionals Bill was introduced in Parliament, and TRS MP B. B. Patil extended his support to the new bill. Discussing the Bill, Patil also demanded approval for setting up a vaccine testing centre in Hyderabad.

"The centre must set up a vaccine testing center in Hyderabad as the city has the entire required infrastructure," Patil said. He said that the lack of a testing centre was curbing the growth of the pharma sector in the city.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao had requested the government for a Vaccine testing and certification centre in Hyderabad. Despite Hyderabad emerging as the vaccine capital of the world and even diplomats from several countries praising Hyderabad's efforts and contributions, the vaccine testing centre has been shifted to Himachal Pradesh.

KTR also lashed out at the centre for giving more importance to poll-bound states and ignoring Telangana's requests.

Raising another concern over not getting the extension of the MMTS line from Hyderabad to Vikarabad, Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy has also demanded that the Railway Ministry to extend the MMTS services from Hyderabad to Vikarabad via Kodangal. Despite a positive response from the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the project which was initiated in 2004 is yet to finish.