TRS Leader Bangaru Krishna Flying Kite On Terrace Falls To Death In Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, TRS leader Bangaru Krishna who was flying kite from the third floor of his building, accidentally fell on the iron grills and died. He was a resident of Chikadpally.

Every year, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with much joy and fervour. Kite flying is one of the important things that people do on the occasion of Sankranti. Not only the people of Telangana but it is also a major part in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. People take part in kite flying with much enthusiasm. International Kite Festival started in 1989 in Ahmedabad. It is believed that flying kites would make people expose to the sun's rays as it is a good source of Vitamin D.