TRS to Hold Rythu Bandhu Celebrations For A Week

Marking the occasion of crediting of Rs 50,000 Crores into the accounts of farmers, from the time of introducing the Rythu Bandhu scheme until January 10th 2022, the TRS Party has called for a week long celebrations in the State starting from January 3rd to January 10th, 2022.

TRS Working President KTR, Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, and Rythu Bandhu Samiti President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy held a teleconference with the TRS Party MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ZPTCs, Rythu Bandhu Samithi District Presidents, today and passed directions on how to take forward the celebrations while following covid restrictions.

On this occasion, TRS Party working President KTR stated that no other State in the country has brought in a scheme such as Rythu Bandhu. He added that TRS Party President and CM KCR has introduced this scheme for the welfare of the farmers community. And nowhere in 70 years of Indian history such a great scheme was introduced, he said.

He also added that Telangana State stands at the top of charts when it comes to the implementation of initiatives for the welfare of the agriculture sector.

Working President KTR also stated that CM KCR has introduced various schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and also built the Kaleshwaram Project which widely provides water for irrigation in the State.

As a part of the celebrations, the Working President KTR asked the party leaders and workers to conduct programs such as Sankranthi Muggulu based on Rythu Bandhu theme, essay writing, and painting competitions for students, again based on the Rythu Bandhu theme. And on January 10th which is the closing day, all the celebrations will take place at the 2600 Rythu Vedikas across the State.

Working President KTR gave directions to conduct these celebrations by following covid restrictions. He also asked the party leaders to share pamphlets on the schemes and works done by the TRS Govt for the farming sector. He also asked them to write letters to the people regarding the celebrations, asking them to become a part of it.

Speaking on this occasion, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy stated that the Rythu Bandhu scheme stands as a great inspiration to everyone. We will provide complete support to make these celebrations a huge hit, he added. He stated that the TRS Govt is providing Rythu Bandhu funds to 63 lakh farmers in Telangana and this was nowhere seen in other parts of the country.

