HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party announced its complete list of candidates for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Elections 2020 on Thursday. TRS working president KT Rama Rao finalised the list of party candidates contesting the elections on Wednesday and Thursday. The party has retained tickets to most of the sitting corporators, which include the close kin of a few TRS leaders.

Check out the Complete List Here:

The term of the GHMC Council ends on February 10, 2020. The nominations from candidates for the 150 wards in the GHMC divisions started from Wednesday. While November 20 is the last date for filing of nominations, their scrutiny has been scheduled for November 21. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 24.

Voting for the 150 GHMC divisions will be held on December 1 and the results will be out on December 4. Re-polling, if any, will be held on December 3, counting of votes will start from 8 am on December 4 and the results will be declared on the same day. The election process would be completed by December 6.