Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad For Durga Idols Immersion in Hussain Sagar

As we all know after Navratri celebrations for 9 days, idols of Durga goddess will be immersed in Hussain Sagar on Saturday. The Hyderabad traffic police have placed certain traffic restrictions around the city. Expecting more idols' immersion in Hussian Sagar, restrictions have been placed at NTR Marg and People's Plaza on PVNR Marg.

The traffic coming from the Khairatabad flyover towards the tank bund will be diverted to Shadan Nirankari to stop them from entering NTR Marg. The traffic towards NTR Marg will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and Ravindra Bharati.

Similarly, the traffic from Minister Road towards PVNR Marg will be diverted towards Karbaa at Nallagutta Bridge and traffic from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards Nallagutta Bridge and PVNR Marg.

The officials informed that the above restrictions were imposed as the tank bund premises would be congested with Durga idols for immersion. The city traffic police further requested the citizens to support them and take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.