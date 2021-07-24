Traffic Restrictions, Diversions For Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu

Hyderabad Traffic Police had decided to put traffic restrictions in and around the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad in view of the Bonalu celebrations on Sunday and Monday. The police will divert some routes and they closed some routes anticipating heavy traffic jams.

Here are details of adjustments made by the traffic police in and around Secunderabad:

Road leading to Mahankali temple from Tobacco Bazaar, Hill Street and General Bazar will be closed on Sunday from 4 AM till the pooja gets completed.

Subhash Road starting from Bata X Roads till Ramgopalpet police station will also be closed.

Roads from Adavaiah X Roads and General Bazaar to Mahankali temple will be closed for traffic.

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Ranigunj X Roads towards Minister Road – Rasoolpura X roads – CTO – SBH X Roads – YMCA X Roads – St John’s Rotary – Gopalapuram Lane – Railway Station.

RTC Buses coming from Railway Station will pass through Alpha Hotel X Road – Gandhi Hospital X Roads – Sajjanlal Street – Ghasmandi – Bible house – Karbala Maidan. RTC Buses returning from Railway Station towards Tadban and Begumpet will pass through Clock Tower – Patny X Roads – YMCA X Road – SBH X Roads and goes towards Tank Bund.

Traffic going towards Sajjanlal Street and Hill Street from Bible House will be diverted at Ghasmandi X Roads.

Traffic from SBH X Roads towards RP Road will be diverted at Patny X Roads towards Clock Tower and Paradise.

Traffic from Paradise towards RP Road diverted at Patny X Roads towards SBH or Clock Tower.

Traffic from Clock Tower towards RP Road diverted at Patny X Roads towards SBH X Roads and Paradise.

Traffic from CTO Junction towards MG Road will be diverted at Paradise X Roads towards HDFC Bank – Sindhi Colony – Minister Road Ranigunj – X roads – Karbala Maidan.

Traffic from Patny X Roads diverted at Paradise X roads towards CTO Junction.

Roads from Secunderabad Railway Station towards St Mary’s will be closed on Monday from 2 PM till 10 PM.

Parking Places for devotees: