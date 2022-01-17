Traffic Curbs in Hyderabad Ahead of KCR Cabinet Meet at Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad roads will be congested today in view of Telangana Chief Minister KCR's Cabinet meeting.

KCR is expected to hold a review meeting on the COVID situation in the state. The meeting starts at 2 pm, which means there will be major traffic congestion from the Mehdipatnam to Paradise stretch via Punjagutta and Begumpet areas.

KCR's Cabinet meeting will be held at Pragathi Bhavan, so the localities around it, including Ameerpet, will experience traffic delays. It's best to avoid that stretch and take an alternate route.