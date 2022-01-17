Traffic Curbs in Hyderabad Ahead of KCR Cabinet Meet at Pragathi Bhavan

Jan 17, 2022, 10:48 IST
Traffic Curbs in Hyderabad Ahead of KCR Cabinet Meet at Pragathi Bhavan - Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: Hyderabad roads will be congested today in view of Telangana Chief Minister KCR's Cabinet meeting.

KCR is expected to hold a review meeting on the COVID situation in the state. The meeting starts at 2 pm, which means there will be major traffic congestion from the Mehdipatnam to Paradise stretch via Punjagutta and Begumpet areas.

Also Read: KCR Cabinet Meeting on Lockdown, Night Curfew

KCR's Cabinet meeting will be held at Pragathi Bhavan, so the localities around it, including Ameerpet, will experience traffic delays. It's best to avoid that stretch and take an alternate route.


Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana
Hyderabad
traffic curbs
KCR Cabinet Meeting
Advertisement
Back to Top