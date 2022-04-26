Traffic Curbs and Road Diversions Around Gachibowli for TRS Plenary in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued traffic diversions in Hitex, Cyber Towers, Gachibowli, and nearby areas ahead of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party plenary celebrating 21 years of its foundation at Hitex International Convention Centre (HICC) on April 27. Between 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., considerable traffic is expected on the roads around the arena and nearby regions, according to police. Offices in the areas between Kothaguda and Hitex, Cyber Towers and the IKEA rotary crossroads, and Gachibowli Junction and Kothaguda have been asked to stagger their work hours.

According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, considerable traffic is predicted on the following roads on April 27 during the day.

Neeru’s Junction – Cyber Towers Junction – Metal Charminar Junction – Google (CII) Junction - Kothaguda Junction Road

Metal Charminar Junction – Khanamet Junction – HITEX/HICC/NAC Road

JNTU – Cyber Towers – Bio-Diversity Junction

Gachibowli Junction – Botanical Garden Junction – Kothaguda Junction – Kondapur Junction

Commuters can escape traffic congestion by taking the alternate routes listed below.

Traffic from Neeru’s towards Gachibowli Junction may take a diversion at COD (Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor — Ikea – Bio-Diversity – Gachibowli and vice versa and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

Traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec City – Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills may use Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – Ikea – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu Road and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas may use BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli Road and avoid Alwyn – Kondapur road

The following routes have been prohibited for heavy vehicles.

JNTU towards Cyber Towers

Miyapur towards Kothaguda

Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda

Biodiversity towards JNTU

Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli

Many Hyderabad citizens complained about illegally constructed banners around the city obstructing pavements in many spots during last year's TRS plenary, which was held in October 2021. In response to the complaints, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) penalised numerous TRS politicians, including GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal and other ministers and MLAs.