Is This Tollywood Actress Joining BJP?

Actress Poonam Kaur often grabs attention for one reason or the other. No one knows when or on who she will make comments on. Don’t even know why she does.

Recently, this Punjabi beauty made interesting some comments on Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender. It is well known that in the recent by-elections, Etela scored a historic victory. Poonam recently responded to his victory in the Huzurabad bypolls.

On the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, Poonam met Etela to gift him Ek Omkar, a sacred symbol for Sikhs. That's not it, she even made Etela set free some dove birds, a symbol of peace. although he was a peacemaker.

Poonam Kaur later posted some photos of her meeting Etela on her instagram account. Check out her insta posts...

Poonam Kaur's sudden appearance with Etela has raised new suspicions among netizens. Will Poonam Kaur join BJP, Netizens seem to be asking.