TNGOs Urge Telangana Govt to Facilitate Spouse and Mutual Transfers

Hyderabad: Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs) Association representatives requested the state government on Wednesday to expedite mutual and spouse transfers in various departments in Telangana. They also asked the administration to address concerns about the alternative mechanism for seniors and juniors in local cadre transfers under GO 317.

The TNGOs Association's state president, Mamilla Rajender, general secretary, Rayakanti Pratap, and others met with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in his BRKR Bhavan chambers and made a formal representation. They praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for authorising the payment of three pending dearness allowances to all government employees on the occasion.

Rajender stated that several errors were discovered in the choice system used for cadre allocation during the division of local cadre employees at the district, zonal, and multi-zonal levels as per GO 317. He encouraged the government to make orders as soon as possible to correct these errors and allow mutual transfers, spouse transfers, special case transfers, and employee appeals.

The Chief Secretary responded positively, promising to discuss their concerns with Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and issue the required instructions to address appeals as well as allow the spouse and mutual transfers.