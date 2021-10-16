TITA Prepares 2K Coders in Rural Telangana

Hyderabad: Students from government schools can excel in any field if they receive proper training and guidance, according to Mr Venkateshwar Rao, Managing Director of Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS). Mr Rao, an IRS officer, was speaking at the concluding programme of the four-week-long coding training for government school students organised by the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) in collaboration with TSTS. Over 2,000 students from government schools in Narayanpet received training at TITA’s Telangana Early Coders (TEC) program, organised virtually for four weeks. Mr Rao praised TITA, saying that the ‘Digithon 100K’ project team worked relentlessly for the successful conduct of the event, which is the first-of-its-kind in the entire country. Narayanpet District Collector Harichandana was all praise for TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala, saying that the event made 2,000 government school students code literate.

As part of the Telangana Early Coders (TEC) program, 183 students and teachers from 61 schools were chosen and trained in coding skills who in turn trained 30 students in each school later. At the end of the coding program, as many as 2013 students and teachers learnt coding skills on laptops. Students were taught topics like Python and Scratch as part of the TeC. Those completing the training successfully received a certificate in coding from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) & DIGITHON. This is the first time that such a large number of students from rural districts got trained in coding.

Speaking at the concluding session of the coding program, TSTS Managing Director Venkateshwar Rao praised TITA chief Sundeep Makthala, saying that he was witness to the hard work and dedication of the Digithon 100K team that worked on the T-Wallet project that saw over 1,83,000 downloads. The project received the Skoch award, a national recognition. Mr Venkateshwar Rao then organised a competition for the students and teachers group and declared the winners - a team from Makthal government school - of the challenge on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayanpet District Collector Dasari Harichandana stated that the coding programme aimed to identify students' hidden talents and assist them in honing their skills. She praised TITA for their organised coding programme that helped students and teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, TITA Global President Sundeep Makthala thanked TSTS MD Venkateshwar Rao, Narayanpet District Collector Harichandana, education department officials, teachers, and students, saying that it was due to their cooperation that the massive coding program, a first-of-its-kind in the country, was successful. Sundeep Makthala stated that the coding skills learned during the programme will benefit students in the future and provide them with better educational and employment opportunities.

Sundeep Makthala lauded TITA trainers Muhammad Sajid, Ramesh Reddy, Faheemuddin, Komma Kiran, Sainath, and Naymatullah Khan, saying that the team faced many challenges and successfully organised the coding program.