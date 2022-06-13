Thieves Who Stole Copper Cables from Hyderabad Police Command Control Centre Caught

The thieves who have stolen copper wire bundles from the Police Command Control Centre, Banjara Hills, Telangana have been arrested by the cops. On 10th June the thieves have stolen 38 lakhs worth of copper wires from the newly constructing Command Control Police station of Banjara Hills. The construction manager has found it out and raised a complaint about it. Police have started an investigation and the thieves were caught. According to the police, an ambulance driver and four other members along with him who are presently working on the site are found to be thieves.

After stealing them, the thieves tried to sell them near Krishna Nagar, Banjara Hills. With the help of CCTV footage, police have caught them.

The Telangana state government is building the Command and Control Centre on Road Number 12 in Banjara Hills and it is being built at a cost of more than Rs 585 crore. The multi-storied centre will help the police department monitor the law and order situation in the entire state. The Command and Control Centre will have five towers. The tower will house a technology fusion centre, managing the emergency response management system, Dial 100, and the war room including the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's office.

