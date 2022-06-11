Hyderabad: Copper wire bundles worth several lakhs have been stolen from Telangana's Police Command Control Centre which is being constructed at a posh locality Banjara Hills in the city.

The thieves made away with the construction material which is estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh. Project manager lodged a complaint of theft with the Banjara Hills police station.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. The police officials suspect the role of insiders in the audacious theft. Meanwhile, some of the workers on the site are being questioned by the police.

The Telangana state government is building the prestigious Command and Control Centre on Road Number 12 in Banjara Hills. The state-of-the-art facility is being built at a cost of over Rs 585 crore. The multi-storied centre will help the police department monitor the law and order situation in the entire state.

The prestigious Command and Control Centre will use the latest technology. The facility will keep an eye on the large gatherings, especially during various religious festivals.

The state-of-the-art facility comprises five towers. The tower will house a technology fusion centre, managing the emergency response management system, Dial 100, the war room including the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's office.