They Playing With Lives of Unemployed Youth by Selling Jobs!

The TJS student wing laid seige to the TSPSC office in Hyderabad. Several students and job aspirants protested demanding the immediate suspension of the TSPSC chairman.

The protesters were detained by the police. The student union leaders expressed anger that they are messing with the lives of the unemployed by selling jobs.

On the other hand, there was tense situation near the Telangana Raj Bhavan. The student unions tried to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan. The TRSV leaders started agitation demanding to pass the University Common Recruitment Bill. They were arrested by the police.