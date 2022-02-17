Tense Situation in Osmania University Over Protests

Hyderabad: Tensions are rising on the Osmania University campus as anti-KCR protests erupt. After a brawl between two student unions on the Osmania University campus, tensions rose. According to sources, the event occurred at Osmania University's NRS Hostel.

According to reports, Bahujana Vidyarthi Sangam attempted to set fire to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's effigy, and the situation erupted as TRSV union representatives sought to prevent other students from doing so.

Two student unions got into a fight, and they assaulted each other with sticks and threw stones at each other. The police went to the scene after receiving the information and attempted to contain the situation. In light of the situation, a large police force was deployed to the campus.