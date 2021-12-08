Telugu TV Serial Actress Lahari Rams Car Into Biker Near Shamshabad

HYDERABAD: A man riding a motorcycle was injured after he was reportedly hit from behind by a car that was allegedly driven by a Telugu serial actress named Lahari on Tuesday.

The accident took in Shamshabad in Rangareddy district on Tuesday night. Lahari was reportedly in the driving seat of the car at the time of the accident. Locals immediately called an ambulance and rushed the injured victim to the hospital. It is reported that Lahari went into a state of panic after the incident and did not step out of the car for fear after seeing the crowd gathered around.

Upon learning of the matter, the police reached the spot and took Lahari along with the car to the Shamshabad station.

They also conducted tests on the ‘Gruhalakshmi’ actress on suspicion that she might have consumed alcohol. However, the test details were not revealed. As no one had come forward to file a complaint on behalf of the injured man, she was told to come to the station at eleven o'clock on Wednesday morning by the police officials.

Further details are awaited…

