Telugu Mediums to Co-exist in Govt Schools

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the education system in government schools will enter a new era of development with the execution of the 'Mana Vooru – Mana Badi' programme. He allayed concerns that Telugu medium schools would be closed, stating that Telugu, as the mother tongue, would coexist with English medium institutions.

Vinod Kumar told members of the SC and ST Intellectuals Forum who visited him at the Ministers' Quarters here on Wednesday that the state administration, which had previously prioritised irrigation and power as important sectors for development, was now focused on education and health. He said the State Cabinet's recent actions, such as 'Mana Vooru-Mana Badi' and the adoption of English medium in government schools, were unique efforts that would have a long-term impact on the education system.

He mocked the opposition parties' claims of establishing English as a second language in government schools and asked them to criticise government programmes constructively. "The Opposition leaders – Bandi Sanjay and A Revanth Reddy, have made it their job to criticise the State government on its every initiative just for the sake of it. Instead, they should come up with constructive criticism," he said.

Bandi Sanjay was chastised by Vinod for claiming that the state administration announced the English medium in government schools solely to collect money from private schools. He also chastised the latter for claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would have difficult times in the future and questioned whether Sanjay had learned to read horoscopes and make predictions.

The SC and ST Intellectuals Forum expressed their appreciation for the state government's new programme, "Mana Vooru-Mana Badi," and vowed their full support for its successful execution. At the SC Intellectuals Forum, Banda Srinivas, president of the SC Intellectuals Forum, Arepalli Rajender, president of the ST Intellectuals Forum, M Dhananjay Naik, general secretary G Haricharan, and others were in attendance.