Telangana's Electoral Rolls To Be Revised On August 9

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India has announced the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, with January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date, and has finalised the schedule for the SSR 2022 in Telangana.

From August 9 to October 31, the revision operations, which include removing all multiple entries, logical errors, house-to-house verification, correct section creation, and polling station rationalisation, will be carried out.

The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on November 1st. From November 1 through November 30, you can file claims and objections. By December 20, all claims and objections will be resolved. On January 5, 2022, the final electoral rolls will be issued.

Until November 30, all eligible citizens who will be 18 years old as of January 1, 2022, can submit their applications for enrollment, objections, and rectification. Online applications are also accepted at the link.