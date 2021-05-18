Telangana On Yellow Alert Over Cyclonic Storm Tauktae

Hyderabad: Heavy rains have lashed Hyderabad since Tuesday morning, courtesy of Cyclonic Storm Tauktae. Since dawn, the weather in the city has changed.

The southern state was also affected by Cyclone Tauktae, which formed in the Arabian Sea. Heavy rains have lashed Hyderabad since Tuesday morning. The weather in the city has changed drastically since dawn. It is raining moderately to heavy with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in many places. Many parts of the city were inundated.

The areas affected were Ramanthapur, Uppal, Narayanaguda, Nizampet, Bachupally, Dindigal, Pragati Nagar, Kukatpally, Kukatpally Housing Board, Moosapet, Balanagar, Fatehnagar, Miyapur, Chandanagar, BHEL, Moinabad, Chilukur, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Attapur, Bandlaguda, Jagirpura, Gandipet, Shamshabad, LB Nagar, Koti, MJ Market, Kothapet, Vanasthalipuram, Yusufnagar, and Rahmatgarh. These areas received heavy rainfall.

As it rained during the lockdown relaxation times, motorists and those who came out to buy necessities were inconvenienced. Authorities notified the disaster rescue teams. On the other hand, GHMC disaster teams arrived on the scene. Authorities have warned residents in the hinterland to be cautious.