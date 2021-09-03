Telangana: Wine Shop Owners Seek Extension Of License

On Thursday, wine shop owners urged the state government to take a favourable view of their problem as they faced during the pandemic. They requested to extend the retail license period by three months to compensate for lost sales during the lockdown. In the Covid 19 first wave lockdown, wine shop owners faced huge losses as the government issued a limited period to open the shop, and in the second wave, also they faced the same.

They requested the Prohibition and Excise Department to prolong the retail licensing duration by one or two years by imposing the entire proportional license price in a representation made to the department (existing or enhanced). They claimed that the merchants had also experienced financial losses as a result of the Covid-imposed shutdown.