Telangana Will Achieve Full Vaccination by December

Hyderabad: T. Harish Rao, Telangana's health minister, urged authorities on Thursday to ensure that all eligible people are fully vaccinated by the end of December.

The state health department will launch a door-to-door campaign to guarantee that the vaccination programme is completed. The goal of the effort is to identify and vaccinate people who have missed a vaccination dose or who have not received the vaccine at all.

Schools, government hostels, and college campuses will organise vaccination camps. Vaccine hesitancy will be addressed in special sessions. Vaccination awareness initiatives have been planned around the state. It will be backed up by the ASHA, Anganwadi workers, and doctors from private healthcare facilities.

Harish Rao, according to a Telangana Today report, stated, "Out of the 5.5 crore targeted vaccinations in Telangana, the state has administered 3.60 crore doses and another 1.90 crore doses are yet to be administered across the state."

The first one crore doses were administered in 165 days, and the second crore in 78 days, according to the state health department. In just 27 days, the state reached the third-crore vaccination mark.