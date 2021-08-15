Telangana Weather Forecast: Rains To Continue For Next Three Days

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains in Telangana. It is likely to expect that there will be moderate to heavy rains in the state for the next three days due to the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest weather updates, under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal, moderate rains are expected in the adjoining areas of Telangana from August 16 to August 18.

The IMD further said that there will be heavy rainfall in isolated places of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nirmal, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of Telangana.

It has been raining in many parts of the state for the last two days. Bhadradri Kothagudem district has recorded the highest rainfall of 73.4 mm on Friday. The IMD has warned the people to stay safe and urged the residents of inland areas to move to safer places.