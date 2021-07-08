Telangana Wakf Board to Provide Financial Aid to Families Hit By Covid

It is said that several persons from the community had urged the Telangana State Wakf Board to provide monthly financial assistance to those families who lost their earning members to Covid-19. A decision to this effect is likely to be made in the next meeting by the board members.

The chairman of Wakf Board, Mohammed Saleem said, ”The board is ready to help the needy. So we will identify deserving families and try to provide financial assistance to them every month.”

A social activist, who made a representation to the Board said that most of the women who lost their breadwinners due to Covid are from poor families. He further stated that they were being taken care of by some relatives in order to help them meet their daily expenses.

One of the representatives told the Wakf Board that they should also identify the most deserving of the widows and give houses to them for living.

“At least some of them should be given those houses to stay on compassionate grounds and the board should allocate them 150 square yards of land to each such family on a long lease,” he demanded.