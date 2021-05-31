Telangana: Vaccination For Students Having Abroad Study Plans

Telangana government is planning to give relief to those students who wanted to pursue higher studies abroad. On Sunday, the State Cabinet decided to accommodate these students in priority groups and give them vaccine on their admission letter.

In this context, the Medical and Health Department was instructed by the Cabinet to finalise the modalities for this exercise and to extend the existing reservations for the BCs by another 10 years.

The IT Minister K Taraka Ramarao tweeted that guidelines for the priority vaccination of students who have to travel abroad for higher education will be released soon.



Cabinet has decided that Students going overseas for higher education will be given vaccination on priority so they can travel safely Guidelines will be issued soon with details — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 30, 2021

The Cabinet also announced that 7 new medical colleges will be constructed in the state. They will come up at Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, and Mancherial districts.

The Cabinet decided that the Telangana Formation Day celebrations will be organised in a low-key affair by strictly following the Covid-19 guidelines. The Ministers would be paying tributes to martyrs and unfurling the national flag in their respective districts.