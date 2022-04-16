Telangana Traffic Police Collects 300 Crore Fines After Challan Discount

Hyderabad: On April 15, the state-wide one-time discount for pending challans came to an end. The campaign kicked off on March 1st. Over 3 crore challans were cleared by motorists as part of the initiative, with penalties totalling nearly Rs 1004 crore. The state received a total of Rs 303 crore.

According to A V Ranganath, Joint Director of the Hyderabad Traffic Police, more than 65 per cent of car owners settled their challans at the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Hyderabad Commissionerate has recorded the highest collections. Most challans have been cleared in the entire state. I am happy that so many people came forward and cleared their long-due challans. Henceforth, we will be strict. If any vehicle owner has a pending challan, we will ensure that he pays it as soon as possible," he said.

This offer has been taken advantage of by 60% of motor vehicle owners across the state.

According to the Hyderabad traffic police, this decision was made in light of the severe economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the one-time discount promotion was limited to Rachakonda and Hyderabad Traffic Police. However, at the last minute, the entire state agreed to join the proposal.

The campaign was supposed to finish on March 31, but it was extended for another 15 days. The deadline has been extended by 15 days by State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali.

As part of the city police's "one-time" discount offer, a massive Rs. 5.5 crore was collected in the Hyderabad tri-commissionerate region on March 1.

On the first day, Ranganath estimated that 1,000 challans were cleared per minute. The Hyderabad tri-commissionarate has notified a pending challan amounting to Rs. 600 crores over the years.

Discount Based On Vehicle Category

Two-wheelers and autos: If 25% of the overdue Challans are paid, the remaining 75% is waived.

Pushcarts and petty vendors (39b cases): if 20% of the total is paid, the remaining 80% is excused.

LMVs, cars, Jeeps, and heavy vehicles: If 50% of the total amount is paid, the remaining 50% will be waived.

If RTC drivers pay 30% of their outstanding debt, 70% of the pending challan amount will be waived.

Furthermore, challans issued for not wearing face masks during the pandemic would be reduced by 90%, while challans issued for pushcarts would be reduced by 80%.

If an individual has an e-challan of Rs 1000 pending (within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad and Rachakonda traffic police), he will be charged 25% of the amount, or Rs 250. The remaining balance will be immediately waived once the payment is received.