Telangana Theatres to Open From Today

Hey Cinephiles, here is some good news for you all! Yes, the Telangana government has decided to open theatres in the state from Sunday. Since the government lifted the lockdown, there has been a lot of speculation going around about the functioning of the theatres. The theatres will reopen from Sunday as new movies get released on July 23.

The Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, led by president Murali Mohan and Secretary Sunil Narang, held an emergency meeting on Saturday with movie exhibitors. Telangana Film Chamber representatives met with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and requested him to release instructions pertaining to the subsidies provided by the State government for film theatres.

Anupam Reddy, Kishore Babu, Abhishek Nama, and Bala Govinda Raju were present at the meeting.