Telangana TDP President L Ramana To Join TRS?

Hyderabad: After several days of speculation whether L Ramana, the President of the Telangana Telugu Desam Party, would join the pink party or the Saffron party has come to an end with the news that he is all sent to join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. As per reports, he is slated to meet TRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

Ramana will meet the Chief Minister and officially join the ruling party sources say. After consulting with party activists on the day of joining, Ramana indicated he would make a decision. He also stated that he would reveal more information after meeting KCR. Rumours are that the ruling party is reportedly planning to field Ramana in the Huzurabad by-election.