Telangana Students' Helpline For Those Stuck in Ukraine

Hyderabad: Telangana has set up helplines in Delhi and Hyderabad for people seeking aid after many students were left stranded in Ukraine and waiting for relief.

Students and professionals from Telangana trapped in Ukraine, which is under Russian military invasion, can call helplines at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and the state secretariat in Hyderabad.

Telangana Bhavan's hotline numbers are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270, and +91 9654663661. rctelangana@gmail.com is the email address.

The Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad has helpline numbers of 040-23220603 and +91 9440854433. So, nri@telangana.gov.in is the email address.

Somesh Kumar, the Chief Secretary, has asked the Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan to liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs and stay in touch with Telangana students and professionals to provide all available assistance.

Telangana's Minister for Industries and Information Technology, K.T. Rama Rao, has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to secure the students' safety.

Rama Rao took to Twitter to appeal to Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian students in these times of distress, saying: "Have been receiving several messages from anxious parents of students. Hope Govt of India can work through diplomatic channels & reassure all Indians at the earliest."

Students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have written to the Indian government and their respective state administrations to request that they be evacuated.