Telangana Steps up Vaccination Drive

Telangana creates all-time record in administering vaccines in a single day. The latest health bulletin from the state government has reported that around 2,25,050 individuals are administered at least one dose of the Covid vaccine in government and private vaccination centres.

While 1,51,603 individuals were administered with the first dose, 73,447 persons received the second dose of the Covid vaccine on Monday. Reports claim that a total of 1.78 crore individuals in Telangana have received at least a single dose of vaccine. It is estimated that more than 45.9 lakh persons are fully vaccinated and 1.32 crore have so far received first dose of the vaccine.

Talking about the vaccination to persons above 45 years of age, a total of 89.86 lakh persons were vaccinated out of which 59,24,014 took their first dose and 30,62,704 completed their full vaccination.

In the 18-44 years category, about 78,23,858 individuals have been vaccinated in Telangana where 67,42,676 have received the first dose while 10,81,182 persons are fully vaccinated.