Telangana Sets Date For Shaikpet Flyover Opening

The city's longest flyover near Shaikpet is expected to be completed by the end of the year as part of the city's Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). Once completed, this 2.8-kilometer-long flyover would be the city's second-longest facility after the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway. The work on the flyover is going on at a rapid speed.

The flyover, which will be 2.8 km long, 24m wide, and equipped with six lanes, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 333.55 crore as part of the State government's ambitious SRDP project, which promises to bring solutions to long-pending traffic problems in the city. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is in charge of the project, hopes to have the flyover completed within the next several months. “As of now, 90% of the flyover works have been done, and it will be ready for usage by December,” said a GHMC official.

The flyover starts from Tolichowki near the erstwhile Galaxy Theatre and ends at Malkam Cheruvu after passing past OU Colony, Shaikpet, and Whisper Valley. These locations are facing issues of vehicular movement with complaints of traffic snarls and increased commuting time. The flyover promises to ease traffic on the Mehdipatnam-Gachibowli stretch while also assuring a smooth flow of traffic into the bustling IT district.

Another important element is that the project will assist commuters in avoiding the crowded junctions along this stretch since it will fly over Film Nagar, Seven Tombs, Whisper Valley, and OU Colony. For commuters using the Shaikpet Road to get to Gachibowli, traffic snarls may be seen in several areas. “Once the flyover is operational, traffic would be decongested in numerous areas, including Shaikpet,” a GHMC engineer said.

The work has been proceeding at a rapid speed, with only six slabs remaining to be set out of the 71 total, aside from lighting and crash barriers. Construction on the project was postponed when it began in 2018 due to land acquisition issues. Meanwhile, the GHMC took advantage of the lockdown time last year and again this year, completing various projects.

The GHMC official said, "We utilised the lockdown period efficiently. As there were hardly any traffic restrictions, works pertaining to foundations, pillars, slabs, and pier caps were taken up".