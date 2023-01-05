Telangana Schools Sankranthi Holidays 2023 

2023 Sankranthi Holidays: Sankranthi is a big festival in Telugu states. Every year, the festival falls in the month of January. Over the past few years, the Telangana government has reduced Christmas holidays for Telangana schools in order to allocate the same to Pongal.

The Government extended Sankranthi holidays because it is a huge festival and considering the fact that many people go to their home town to celebrate with their family.

The Education Ministry is likely to announce Sankranthi holidays for six days in Telangana state right from 13-01-2023 to 17-01-2023. Telangana schools are likely to re-open on January 18, 2023.