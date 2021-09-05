Telangana School Holidays: Dasara Vacation from This Date

On Saturday, the state government issued a memo approving the School Education Department's academic calendar for 2021-2022. As a result, the Dasara vacations will begin on October 6 and will last for 12 days. According to the schedule, missionary schools will have a seven-day Christmas vacation from December 22 to 28, and six-day Sankranti holidays from January 11 next year.

The academic year 2021-2022 will end on April 23, 2022, with a total of 213 working days in the academic year (47 virtual mode and 166 physical mode). The school will be closed from April 24 to June 12 for the summer holiday.

The memo also indicates that all schools must follow the required procedures to ensure that students' health is checked with the support of the local Primary Health Centre and that cases are sent to nearby Area Hospitals. It stated that every child should have a health checkup twice a year, with headmasters being responsible for ensuring and implementing this.