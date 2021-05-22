Telangana SBTET Polycet 2021 Exam Notification: Check Last Date, Fees

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education (SBTET) has issued notification for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2021 on Friday. SBTET invited online applications from candidates who have passed SSC or equivalent to appear for the exam.

According to the schedule released, the registrations will commence from May 24 and the last date to apply without a late fee is June 11.

Students can register with a late fee of Rs.100 and Rs.300 up to June 13 and 15 respectively.

The Board stated that the exam date will be mentioned later depending on the Covid situation in the state. It added that results would be declared after 10 days of the exam being conducted.

This exam is conducted for admission into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering/technology offered by polytechnic colleges affiliated with the SBTET.

Admissions are also being held for agricultural diploma courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries diploma courses offered by PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University for the academic year 2021-22.