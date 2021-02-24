Telangana To Resume Online Classes For Kids Of Parents Who Refuse Consent

Hyderabad: The Education Minister P.Sabitha Indra Reddy has followed instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao regarding the opening of schools. The State government has decided to open schools for classes 6 to 8 from Wednesday. However digital classes are on through Doordarshan, T-SAT, and other digital platforms. They will continue as usual. Both the online and offline platforms will be made available to students, the School Education Department said in its guidelines on reopening of the schools for Classes 6 to 8, on Tuesday.

The headmasters were asked to permit students after obtaining written consent from parents/guardians, as mandated by the Union government for students to attend physical classes. A customized seating plan as per the classroom size ensuring physical distancing of at least six feet between students and not more than 20 students per classroom is also part of the plan.

Students willing to study from home with the consent of parents would be allowed to do so, the department said. The District-Level Education Monitoring Committee headed by the District Collector was instructed to decide on the operation of the shift system based on strength, attendance, and accommodation available in the schools. The committee searches extensively the arrangements for the reopening of classes 6 and above and ensures all Covid-19 related precautions.

Wearing the mask by all students and staff is mandatory and students suffering from cold, cough, and fever will not be allowed to attend the school. Students who are attending the schools will be provided a Mid-Day meal.