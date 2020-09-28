Telangana Receives Highest Rainfall Since 2011

HYDERABAD: As unprecedented rains lashed Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana, the state received 108 cm of rainfall this year, the highest since 2011. This makes it the wettest year of the decade, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad.

The state received 46 per cent excess rainfall this year from June 1 till date.

Monsoon arrived in Telangana on time and after a weak start in June, in the month of August, heavy rainfall lashed the state. According to IMD, Telangana has received 1082.5 mm (approx 108 cm) rainfall as against normal of 742.1 mm from June 1 till date. All districts of the state, except Nirmal received excess rainfall between two and 134 per cent.

Meteorologists have said that the rainfall could be due to higher number of weather systems developed over Telangana this year.

The IMD, Hyderabad warned that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely to occur at isolated places and it will continue for four more days. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places across several districts.