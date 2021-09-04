Telangana to Receive More Rains, MET Forecast Says

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Friday night, said the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad. The Met Department added that in the wake of expected low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places of Telangana during the weekend.

Following the rains in the state, Met Department has issued an orange alert and said heavy rains are likely to occur across Telangana. It is expected to rain heavily at isolated places of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

The IMD Hyderabad further added that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rains are likely to occur in some places of Hyderabad. The forecast says that the cyclonic circulation now lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and low pressure is expected to form over North and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around September 6. So, the Telangana state may receive heavy rains for the next three to four days.

On Friday, the state received an average rainfall of 11.4 mm against 3.9 mm normal rainfall. The highest rainfall was recorded at Edbid, Nirmal of 71mm and the lowest rainfall received was 53.3 mm in Pasumamula of Rangareddy district.